Nikhil Siddhartha Birthday: Swayambhu Poster Unveiled, Teaser Soon

Unik Star Nikhil got nationwide recognition with the Pan India level success of his movie Karthikeya 2, and he is now coming up with another Pan India venture Swayambhu, which marks his landmark 20th. Currently in production, Swayambhu is a grand-scale historical action epic directed by Bharat Krishnamachari. The film will present Nikhil in a never-before-seen avatar, as a legendary warrior, promising a powerful blend of intense drama, visual spectacle, and cultural depth. Produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under the banner of Pixel Studios and presented by Tagore Madhu, this project is being crafted with top-tier production, and technical values and a strong Pan-India vision.

Team Swayambhu dropped a massive poster on Nikhil's birthday, featuring the powerful duo, Nikhil and Samyuktha. Set against a backdrop of war, the poster introduces an Ancient sceptre - the Sengol!

Nikhil looks intense and powerful, like a true and legendary warrior holding a sword, caught in the middle of battle. Beside him, Samyuktha stands strong with a bow and arrow, ready to take aim. The poster itself is a testament to the film’s grand scale and promises a visually stunning experience. The presence of the Sengol in the background adds a sense of power and significance.

The Sengol is a Symbol of power and Righteousness. From the Ancient kingdoms to India's independence, the Sengol's significance is legendary. According to our ancient history, Lord Rama received the Sengol as a symbol of righteous rule, setting the precedent for just leadership.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi installed the Sengol near the Speaker's seat in the new Parliament building, paying homage to India's rich heritage.

Now, Swayambhu weaves its story around these Powerful Backdrops and the upcoming teaser release will reveal more into this exciting world.

The anticipation is palpable! Can't wait to witness the epic tale unfold.

Nabha Natesh is the other female leads in the movie. KK Senthil Kumar handles the cinematography, while Ravi Basrur scores the music. M Prabhaharan and Raveendra are the production designers.

