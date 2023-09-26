Netizens Demand Rathika's Elimination From Bigg Boss House

Sep 26, 2023, 11:11 IST
rathika-elimination-in-bigg-boss-telugu-7 - Sakshi Post

Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most popular reality shows in the Telugu States. Currently, the show is in its seventh season. It completed three weeks so far and continues to engage its viewers. 

Rathika's elimination demanded! 

Looks like Bigg Boss viewers are not happy with Rathika's behaviour in the house. Going by several tweets on social media, she seems to be targeting and wantedly fighting with Pallavi Prashanth.

She is back bitching about others in the house. The viewers are upset with her.

She happens to be the ex-girl friend of singer Rahul Sipligunj. Netizens are urging the show's makers to eliminate Rathika from the show.

Here are a few tweets for you. Take a look at them! 


Read More:

Tags: 
Bigg Boss Telugu 7
Rathika
rathika elimination
pallavi prashantn rathika fighting bigg boss house
Advertisement
Back to Top