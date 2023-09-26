Netizens Demand Rathika's Elimination From Bigg Boss House

Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most popular reality shows in the Telugu States. Currently, the show is in its seventh season. It completed three weeks so far and continues to engage its viewers.

Rathika's elimination demanded!

Looks like Bigg Boss viewers are not happy with Rathika's behaviour in the house. Going by several tweets on social media, she seems to be targeting and wantedly fighting with Pallavi Prashanth.

She is back bitching about others in the house. The viewers are upset with her.

She happens to be the ex-girl friend of singer Rahul Sipligunj. Netizens are urging the show's makers to eliminate Rathika from the show.

Here are a few tweets for you. Take a look at them!

Orey... Movies lo cancer ad ochina chiraku radu.. Ee #Rathika oste matram chiraku ostadi..

em chestundo telvadu..

enduku ostado telvadu...

enduku ameki votes esi inka intlo enduku pettaro telvadu...#RathikaRose #BiggBossTelugu7 #BiggBoss #BiggBossTelugu — お腹を空かせたファン (@VThoughts4u) September 25, 2023

Rathika Back bitching cheyadam first untundhi Anni vishayalalo ala godavalu pedite ekkuva weeks untundamo chaltha.. #BiggBossTelugu7#BiggBossTelugu — Raj Kumar (@Raju0825) September 25, 2023