Netflix Pandaga: OG, VD12, Thandel, Hit 3, Jack, Anaganaga, Court, MAD Square

This Sankranthi, filmmakers and platforms alike are treating audiences to exciting updates, and Netflix has joined the festivities in grand style. The streaming giant has announced a stellar lineup of Telugu films under the banner “Netflix Pandaga,” solidifying its foothold in the competitive OTT market.

Throughout the day, Netflix unveiled its acquisitions, boasting an impressive collection of high-profile films with a combined estimated value exceeding ₹1,000 crore. These acquisitions promise to deliver a cinematic extravaganza for subscribers.

Leading the Netflix lineup is Pawan Kalyan’s OG, a highly anticipated film that is poised to become a game-changer for Netflix. Joining this flagship title are other marquee projects, including VD12, directed by Gautham Tinnanuri, Nani’s Hit 3: The Third Case, and the much-awaited romantic drama Thandel, featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi.

Netflix’s slate also includes Ravi Teja’s Mass Jatara, helmed by debutant Bhanu Bhogavarapu, and Anaganaga Oka Raju, starring Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chowdhury. Adding variety to the mix are Court, a thought-provoking film produced by Nani and starring Priyadarshi, and Mad Square, a project backed by Sithara Entertainments. Jack, featuring Siddu Jonnalagadda and directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, is another intriguing addition generating buzz.

With these strategic acquisitions, Netflix is making a strong statement in the Tollywood space. By securing the rights to such a diverse and high-profile slate of films, the platform is not only catering to Telugu audiences but also elevating the OTT experience. As the streaming wars intensify, Netflix’s bold investments are setting new industry benchmarks and redefining audience expectations.

This Sankranthi, Netflix ensures that the festival spirit extends to your screens, promising an unforgettable cinematic celebration.