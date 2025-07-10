Nayanthara Responds to Divorce Rumours with Husband Vignesh Shivan

Kollywood's power couple, actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan, have been the centre of split rumours over the past few days. However, Nayanthara put those whispers to rest with her latest Instagram Story. Sharing a cheerful photo with her husband, she captioned it, “Our reaction, when we see loopy news about us,” directly mocking the speculation.

The breakup buzz began after a controversial Instagram post, allegedly from Nayanthara’s account, went viral. It read, “If you marry someone with less knowledge, your marriage will become a big mistake… I have experienced a lot of problems because of you.” The post was reportedly deleted soon after, fuelling gossip. However, sources close to the couple clarified that Nayanthara never posted such a message, calling it a fake post spread by mischief-makers.

Insiders say there’s no trouble in paradise. “There’s no rift between them, no emotional issues, and definitely no financial problems. People are just stirring things up for no reason,” a source said. Just a few days ago, the couple visited the Palani temple with their family, and a video of their twin sons praying went viral — further proving they’re very much together.

In fact, Nayanthara and Vignesh were seen spending time together last night at their office, celebrating with a small party before heading home happily. The couple, who tied the knot on June 9, 2022, have been going strong since their first film together, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, released in 2015.

Both are currently busy with their professional commitments — Vignesh is directing the upcoming film LIK, while Nayanthara is occupied with her acting projects. Those close to them say the couple will soon address the rumours publicly — in their own unique style.

For now, their Instagram post says it all.