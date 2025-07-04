Narivetta OTT Release: Catch Tovino Thomas from July 11

After a critically acclaimed theatrical run, the hard-hitting Malayalam action-drama "Narivetta" is all set for its digital premiere on Sony LIV from 11th July. Directed by Anuraj Manohar and produced by Tippushan and Shiyas Hassan under India Cinema Company banner, Narivetta stars Tovino Thomas in one of his most intense and powerful roles to date.

The film follows the gripping journey of Varghese, a principled young man whose sense of duty is tested when he is assigned to Wayanad amidst mounting tension. There, Adivasi communities are engaged in a desperate protest over the State’s delay in allotting them land. What begins as a routine posting soon spirals into a series of devastating events that forever alter Varghese's worldview and his life.

Alongside Tovino Thomas, the film features stellar performances from Suraj Venjaramoodu, Cheran, Arya Salim, Priyamvada Krishnan, Pranav Teophine amongst others. With N M Badusha as the executive producer and music from Jakes Bejoy, "Narivetta" masterfully blends social realism with cinematic intensity, making it a must-watch for fans of thought-provoking, character-driven drama.

