Nani’s Dasara Movie Review and Rating

After Ante Sundaraniki, Nani is back with the most-awaited movie, Dasara. Nani never upsets the audience by selecting different roles with unique scripts. Dasara is a mixture of action, drama, romance, and comedy. As usual, Nani nailed his character and kept the audience on the edge of their seats with his natural acting. We can say that no actor can do justice to Dharani’s role quite like Nani. Talking about Keerthy Suresh, she has a drastic makeover as Vennela's character in the movie. Keerthy Suresh shared good chemistry with Nani in the movie. The dialogues in the movie is another reason to amaze the audience. Nani, Keerthy Suresh, and Dheekshit Shetty’s Telangana slang did not disappoint the viewers.

Overall, Nani's Dasara exceeded the audience's expectations with a unique storyline that surprised them. Earlier, there was speculation that Dasara might be the same as Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, but netizens are coming out of the theatres with positive reviews. Movie critics are rating Dasara on a scale of 4 out of 5. Well, the point to be noted that the interval and climax scenes have a special base that is worth experiencing on the big screen.

The story of the Dasara revolves around a trio of childhood friends Dharani (Nani), Vennela (Keerthy Suresh), and Suri (Dheekshit Shetty). It is the love triangle story between Dharani, Vennela, and Suri. What happens when Dharani witnesses shocking twists in his love life and Veerrlapally village politics?

Dasara is directed by debutant Srikanth Odela. It stars Nani and Keerthy Suresh. The film is set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani of Telangana. The movie is released in Telugu and has dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.