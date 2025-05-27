Nagarjuna is Legend, Sharing Screen in Kuberaa Honour: Dhanush

Actor Dhanush is thrilled to be sharing the screen with the legendary Nagarjuna in the much-awaited pan-India film Kuberaa. He expressed his deep admiration for Nagarjuna’s iconic work, especially highlighting the Tamil film Ratchagan as one of his favorites that has stayed with him over the years.

In a recent interview in Tamil Nadu, Dhanush opened up about his admiration for legendary actor Nagarjuna and how special it is for him to share screen space with such a respected actor. He said, “Nagarjuna sir’s films are still loved and remembered by fans even today. I have always been a big fan of his work, especially the Tamil film Ratchagan, which I really enjoyed watching.”

Dhanush also spoke about his experience on the film set, sharing how proud he felt to act alongside someone he has looked up to for many years. “It was a proud moment for me to be able to work with Nagarjuna sir. I learned a lot just by watching him act and carry himself. He is truly inspiring, and the lessons I have learned from him during the shoot will stay with me forever. I will definitely try to follow his path in my own career,” he said with respect and gratitude.

Telugu and Tamil audiences are eagerly waiting to see this powerful duo come together on screen, making Kuberaa one of the most exciting films to look forward to.

