Nachinavadu to be Released on September 22

‘Nachinavadu,’ directed by Laxman Chinna and produced by Aenuganti Film Zone, stars Laxman Chinna and Kavya Ramesh as the lead pair. The film is produced jointly by the actor-director in association with Venkata Ratnam. Its songs have become a hit on Aditya Music. The romantic love film will be released in theatres on September 22.

Speaking about the movie during a media interaction, director Laxman Chinna said that 'Nachinavadu' would be liked by everyone. He said that the film's production values are rich. "Our movie honours the cause of women's self-respect, something that will surely appeal to the family audience and today's young generation. Malayalam music director Mejjo Josseph's music and the lyrics by young lyricist Harshavardhan Reddy are among the main highlights of our film," he added.

Popular playback singers Javed Ali, Yazin Nizar and Sayora have rendered different songs. The movie's songs are gaining a lot of attention on the YouTube channel of Aditya Music.

"I have previously worked in the direction departments of several movies for 10 years. I am making a debut as a director with a strong story and with the determination to encourage the new generation of actors. I provided acting opportunities to Telugu and Kannada actors. I completed the entire shoot in places like Karnataka, Pondicherry and Goa," the director said.

