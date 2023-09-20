Bhubaneswar to host IDCA T-20 National Cricket C'ship for Deaf from September 25

Bhubaneshwar, Sep 20 (IANS) Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) T-20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf will kick-start from September 25 here, with 19 teams taking part in a seven-day tournament.

Teams divided into four different groups will play a total of 42 matches with each other before making it to the final, scheduled on October 1at East Coast Railway Sports Association Stadium.

Hosted by the Odisha Deaf Cricket Association, the matches will be played on four different grounds across Bhubaneswar. The final match will be played Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The champions will receive a prize of Rs 1,00,000, while the runner-up will get Rs 50,000. The best individual sportsmen in categories such as batting, bowling, fielding, super sixes, and others will each receive a sum of Rs 5,000. The players of the match will be awarded Rs 2,100.

Speaking about the upcoming tournament Sumit Jain, President, IDCA said: "We hope that awareness continues to grow with more specially-abled young people taking up sports as a career option. Sports is not only about physical prowess and skill; it is also a powerful medium for self-expression. Together, we can continue to build a world where everyone has the opportunity to shine."

“We are excited for the upcoming hearing-impaired cricket tournament to be held in Odisha and wish luck and success to all the teams participating in it,” he added.

Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA, said: "We are delighted to be in Bhubaneswar with a huge presence of 19 teams for the first time, to play 43 matches across four grounds. Our hearing-impaired teams are excited to be here to compete with each other in the true spirit of sport. These athletes are looking for due recognition & are pleased to see the awareness IDCA has achieved for deaf cricket in India”.

The closing ceremony will be held on October 1, during which the winning team and players will be felicitated for their exceptional performance.

