Survey of India employee killed by colleague in Delhi, accused arrested

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) An employee of the Survey of India, who went missing last month, was killed by his colleague over some monetary issue, an official said on Wednesday, adding that they have arrested the accused and recovered the body.

According to the police, on August 29, a report was filed regarding the disappearance of Mahesh, a resident of Haryana's Jhajjar and a surveyor at the Survey of India office located in the Defence Officers Complex near Sarojini Nagar Depot in the national capital.

The report was filed by his brother, Manesh, at the RK Puram police station. “In the missing person report, it was mentioned that on August 28, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Mahesh contacted his sister-in-law (Bhabhi) and informed her that he was going to meet his colleague, Anish, in Sector-2, R.K. Puram,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C.

“However, he has not been seen or heard from since that time. They attempted to contact Anish regarding Mahesh's whereabouts and even met him in Sector-2, R.K. Puram. Anish claimed that Mahesh had indeed visited him but provided a fabricated account of the visit,” said the DCP.

Despite their efforts, there was no information about Mahesh's location.

“During the investigation, the police team determined that the last known location of Mahesh's mobile phone was in Faridabad, Haryana. A search was conducted in Faridabad, but no leads were uncovered,” said the DCP.

As the inquiry progressed, various individuals associated with Mahesh were questioned, and technical surveillance data was analysed.

“An extended interrogation of Anish revealed that he had murdered Mahesh. Anish admitted to this crime, citing that he was being blackmailed by Mahesh...,” said the DCP.

The official said Anish had borrowed Rs nine lakh from Manish and the latter wanted his money back.

On the evening of August 28, Anish received a call from Mahesh's wife inquiring about Mahesh's whereabouts. “Anish falsely claimed that Mahesh had visited him and left to meet another person, handing over his car and keys in the process. He also met with Mahesh's family and offered to help them locate Mahesh,” said the DCP.

“Based on the combination of technical and circumstantial evidence, Anish confessed to his guilt. Consequently, a case was registered, and Anish was apprehended by the police,” the DCP added.

