Naari Naari Naduma Murari OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Sharwanand’s Romantic Comedy Online

After entertaining audiences during the Sankranti season, Naari Naari Naduma Murari is ready for its digital premiere. The Sharwanand-starrer will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting February 4, 2026, bringing its blend of romance and confusion to home screens.

Directed by Ram Abbaraju, the film tells the story of Gautham, whose love life takes an unexpected turn when his past resurfaces at the worst possible moment. What begins as a simple love story with Nithya soon spirals into chaos after Gautham’s earlier court marriage to his college lover Dia comes to light.

As legal hurdles, emotional dilemmas, and humorous twists pile up, the film explores whether Gautham can correct his mistakes and find happiness. Set against light-hearted moments and dramatic turns, the narrative balances romance with situational comedy.

Despite mixed reviews, the film managed to perform respectably at the box office, collecting over ₹22 crore during its theatrical run. With its OTT release, the makers are hopeful that the film will reach a wider audience and find renewed appreciation.

The film features Sharwanand in the lead role, alongside Sakshi Vaidya and Samyuktha, with notable performances by Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Sampath Raj, and Satya. The soundtrack by Vishal Chandrashekhar adds charm to the narrative.