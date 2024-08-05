My son doesn't like my dressing style: Anasuya Bharadwaj

In a recent interview, Anasuya Bharadwaj revealed that her son doesn't like her modern wardrobe. "If I wear something trendy, like a crop top, he will immediately voice his disapproval," she revealed.

Anasuya then talked about how she responds to his son's objection. "I simply tell him that I enjoy wearing what I like and that it's a matter of personal choice," she shared, suggesting that she encourages her son to go by his dressing choices.

Anasuya will be seen in Simbaa on August 9th, 2024. The supernatural crime thriller also stars Jagapathi Babu and Vasishta Simha. Gautami Tadimella has a prominent part.