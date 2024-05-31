Music Shop Murthy Trailer Out

Ajay Ghosh’s unique emotional and entertaining drama Music Shop Murthy is gearing up for its theatrical release on June 14th. As the release date is fast approaching, the makers intensified the promotions. Meanwhile, they dropped the theatrical trailer of the movie written and directed by Siva Paladugu and produced by Harsha Garapati and Ranga Rao Garapati on Fly High Cinemas.

The trailer begins with the protagonist played by Ajay Ghosh arriving as an alternative DJ for an event. The story then goes back to the struggling days of Music Shop Murthy who runs a music shop in his village and faces difficulties in the process of taking a DJ course and becoming a DJ. Even, his family opposes his decision. The rest is about Music Shop Murthy’s efforts to achieve his dream with the help of his young companion Chandini Chowdary.

Siva Paladugu picked a story that is laced with entertainment, emotions, drama, and other elements. He made sure the narrative is engaging all through. There is no single boring sequence and we feel pity for Murthy’s character. It’s indeed an inspiring journey. The dialogues are also thought-provoking.

Ajay Ghosh has come up with an exceptional performance. It’s a different experience altogether to see him in an emotional character. Chandini Chowdary is a great value addition. Amani, Amit Sharma, Bhanu Chandar, and Dayanandh Reddy will be seen in significant roles. Sreenivas Bejugam’s cinematography and PAVAN’s background score are other major assets. Bonthala Nageswara Reddy is the editor.

The trailer has now set high expectations for the movie which will have a grand release through Dheeraj Mogilineni’s Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment who successfully distributed blockbusters such as Ambajipeta Marriage Band, Baby, DJ Tillu, etc.