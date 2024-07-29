Music Shop Murthy Success Meet 

It is well known that Music Shop Murthy, featuring Ajay Ghosh and Chandini Chowdary in prominent roles, has received a good response in theaters. Audiences who watched the film connected with it emotionally, leaving the theater with heavy hearts. The film made its debut on OTT platforms recently, streaming on Amazon Prime and ETV Win. Meanwhile, a grand success meet for the movie was held in the presence of media representatives. The event saw the participation of the director, producers, and the entire film unit, alongside special guests.

During the event, actor Ajay Ghosh expressed his gratitude, saying, “This film reflects the story of every individual’s life. Those who succeed often overcome many hardships. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the audience who supported this film. The cast worked in a highly cooperative manner, and we all came together like a family to make this movie. Director Tammareddy Bharadwaj, who first introduced me to Telugu cinema, personally called me to congratulate me after watching the film. He praised the family emotions in the film, which was very gratifying. Kudos to the producers who invested in this story. Director Shiva did a great job. Many scenes in this movie reflect my real-life experiences.”

Another actor, Nani, thanked everyone for the opportunity. “The DJ scene in the film came out well.”

Heroine Chandini Chowdary remarked saying, “Thank you to all the media who attended today and to Tammareddy Bharadwaj Garu. I had faith in this film’s story from the very beginning, and it’s now receiving a great response on OTT. It’s trending well. Thanks to the audience. We anticipated that this film would connect with the audience of all age groups, and that’s exactly what happened. The videos about the movie circulating on social media are engaging. I’m grateful to everyone who worked on this film, especially Director Siva. The movie will soon be available in other languages as well. PRO Sai Satish’s role in the promotions was outstanding, and music director Pavan provided excellent music. Everyone says I look better in this film than in any of my previous ones. Special thanks to the DOP.”

Chief guest Director and Producer Tammareddy Bharadwaj said, “Congratulations to everyone. I watched the film’s trailer. I initially thought they had cast Ajay Ghosh and how would the movie is going to be. However, after watching the film at midnight, I was mesmerized. After 40 minutes, I was overwhelmed, and by the end, I couldn’t hold back my tears. The film was made very differently, focusing on goodness rather than just struggles and tears. It managed to make even good people weep. Every character is well-justified. With social media’s presence, films are succeeding through word-of-mouth publicity. Even though this film is successful, I doubt the filmmakers have made money from it. Support good films and always support small movies. The media’s support will always be there, so continue supporting them.”