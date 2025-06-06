Mithra Mandali First Look: Priyadarshi, Rag Mayur, Vishnu Oi, and Prasad Behara

After the quirky pre-look that has generated excitement and speculation across social media of who could be the cast in masked avatars, the much-awaited First Look Poster of "Mithra Mandali" has been unveiled today, and it’s every bit as vibrant as promised.

The poster introduces the gang behind the blue masks, revealing an ensemble cast that’s all set to deliver unlimited fun, chaos, and entertainment starring Priyadarshi, Rag Mayur, Vishnu Oi, and Prasad Behara.

In a refreshing twist, the film marks the Telugu debut of Social Media sensation Niharika NM, completing the crazy crew. Niharika has been in the news for her collaboration with Tom Cruise recently for Mission Impossible - Final Reckoning.

Known for their impeccable Acting, comic timing and offbeat role choices, Priyadarshi, Mad fame Vishnu Oi, Rag Mayur and Prasad Behara bring a undoubted powerhouse of entertainment to Mithra Mandali.

The film is being presented by Bunny Vas under his newly launched banner BV Works, & Produced by the energetic collaboration of Sapta Aswa Media Works, Vyra Entertainments, and Passionate Producers Kalyan Manthina, Bhanu Pratapa, and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala.

Directed by debutant Vijayendar S, the film boasts a crackling technical team with RR Dhruvan composing the music, Siddharth SJ handling cinematography, and Peekay as editor.