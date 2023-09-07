miss shetty mr polishetty imdb rating

Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty's Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty have become the talk of the town. People are highly talking about the film on social media. Anushka fans are going gaga over her performance in the film.

Finally, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty have opened to positive reviews from several quarters.

Did you know the IMDb rating of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. You would be stunned if you heard the rating of the film. The IMDb rated 9.0/10, which is the highest rating for recent movies.

The film is directed by Mahesh Babu Pachigolla.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is produced by V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati. Murali Sharma, Abhinav Gomatam, Nassar, Sonia Deepti, Jayasudha, Tulasi, Bhadram and others are seen in key roles.