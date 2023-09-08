Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty First Day Collections Report 

Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty's Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty has taken a flying start at the box office. It was released on Thursday. The film has opened to rave reviews from all quarters. Naveen Polishetty is on cloud nine as his promotions for the film seem to have paid off. Every audience member loved the rom-com.

Talking about the collections, the Mahesh Babu P directorial collected Rs 8 cr plus on its first day at the box office. The film is facing stiff competition from SRK's Jawan.

Despite the heavy competition, the film managed to collect $300k (still counting) at the overseas box office. We shall update the area-wise collections of the film shortly.

The positive word of mouth is making the audience flock to the theatres. Therefore, the collections could improve over the weekend.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is produced by V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati.

