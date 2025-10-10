Mirai OTT Release: Trimmed Version on Jio Hotstar Upsets Fans

The fantasy action blockbuster Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, has finally made its OTT debut on Jio Hotstar on October 10, but not without controversy. While fans were eagerly waiting to relive the cinematic spectacle directed by Karthik Gattamneni, many are now expressing disappointment over the changes made in the digital version.

The theatrical cut of Mirai had a runtime of 2 hours and 49 minutes, but the version currently streaming on Jio Hotstar runs shorter at 2 hours and 46 minutes. Adding to fans’ frustration, the chartbuster song “Vibe Undhi Baby”—which was a highlight of the theatrical experience—is missing from the OTT release. This unexpected omission has left moviegoers puzzled, with many speculating about what scenes were trimmed.

Despite the edits, Mirai remains a massive success story, having grossed over ₹150 crore worldwide during its theatrical run. The film features Manoj Manchu as the menacing antagonist, alongside Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, and Getup Srinu in crucial roles.

Mirai Hindi version OTT release is expected to drop in November, giving fans across India another chance to experience the fantasy adventure — hopefully, this time, in its full glory.

Mirai Review: A Well-Made Fantasy Adventure on the Big Canvas, Go for It