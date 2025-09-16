Mirai BO Collection: Rs 90 Crore Plus WW Gross in 4 Days, Solid Show on Week Day

Teja Sajja’s Mirai is on a dream run at the box office. After a terrific weekend, the film registered an extraordinary Monday with steady footfalls and strong collections across territories. With ₹10+ crore worldwide gross on Monday alone, trade circles are confident the film is set for a long theatrical run.

The epic fantasy has already minted ₹90+ crore worldwide and is now marching towards the coveted ₹100 crore milestone. In North America, Mirai is closing in on the $2 million mark — a remarkable feat for a Telugu film in just its opening week.

Teja Sajja, who earlier delivered a blockbuster with HanuMan, has once again proved his crowd-pulling power. The impressive advance bookings on platforms like BookMyShow further underline the film’s strong momentum and solid run ahead.

Helmed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Kriti Prasad under People Media Factory, Mirai is being celebrated as one of 2025’s biggest cinematic winners.