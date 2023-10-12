Mani Sharma Talks About 'Interesting Concept' Of Madhurapudi Gramam Ane Nenu 

Hero-cum-producer Siva Kantamneni’s Madhurapudi Gramam Ane Nenu is gearing up for theatrical release on National Cinema Day. During the promotion of the movie, Siva Kantamaneni said that composer Mani Sharma has given excellent music.

"After the movie was done, he composed two songs. He composed the music after watching the film.

His background music will be a major highlight in the film. I was really happy when Mani Sharma described the film as a new-concept film," Siva added.

The film has been produced by Siva along with Jaggi Reddy and Srinivas Rao. "We are co-producing the film," he added.

Madhurapudi Gramam Ane Nenu is an entertainer with a beautiful message.

"Love is between two souls. It is not between two physical entities. Besides delivering this lofty message, our film also holds a lot of entertainment value. The male lead is loyal. Elements like politics will be liked by the audience besides the intense violence and action," Siva said.