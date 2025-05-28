Manchu Vishnu Files Quash Petition in Supreme Court: Here's Why!

Popular Telugu actor Manchu Vishnu moved the Supreme Court to cancel a case registered against him for allegedly contravening the Model Code of Conduct in the 2019 general polls.

A bench led by Justice B.V. Nagarathna heard the petition and issued notices to the respondents in the case. The next hearing is slated for July 15, 2025.

The case was filed in the 2019 general elections, charging Manchu Vishnu with violating the election code. Although detailed information about the violation is not known, Manchu Vishnu has moved a petition in the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the charge against him.

The bench, led by Justice B.V. Nagarathna, held an initial hearing and ordered notices to be given to the concerned parties. The court also asserted that the following hearing would be on July 15, 2025. In this session, the court is likely to scrutinise the case information, evidence available, and feedback from the respondents.

The fact that a case brought forward during the 2019 elections has reached the Supreme Court is of great interest now. The verdict in the case will hopefully become clearer after the hearing on July 15.