Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu: No Graphics Used for Chiranjeevi's Look

The glimpse launch of Mana Shankaravara Prasad turned into a talking point when director Anil Ravipudi disclosed an interesting detail about megastar Chiranjeevi’s role in the film. Unlike the trend of relying on heavy VFX and digital touch-ups, Ravipudi confirmed that Chiranjeevi’s stunning new avatar was achieved almost entirely through natural effort.

“This is just one of the looks, there are many more surprises awaiting in the movie,” the director said, adding that the credit lies fully with Chiranjeevi for the way he appears on screen.

Ravipudi emphasised that what audiences saw was 90 to 95 percent original, with hardly any after-effects or digital interventions.

The director further shared how the megastar dedicated himself to the transformation. With a rigorous gym schedule twice a day and a strict fitness regime, Chiranjeevi shed significant weight to achieve his youthful screen presence. “That’s why he now looks as young as 45 to 50,” Ravipudi noted, praising the star’s discipline and commitment.

The revelation has heightened curiosity around the film, with fans eager to witness Chiranjeevi’s fresh look and performance in this much-anticipated project.