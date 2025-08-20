Malayalam Director Nissar Passes Away, who Redefined 24 Low Budget Films

Malayalam cinema has lost one of its most distinctive voices. Director Nissar, known for making commercially successful films with modest budgets, passed away at the age of 65.

A native of Thrikkodithanam Pulikkottupadi in Changanassery, he was the son of the late Abdul Khader. According to Madhyamam, Nissar had been undergoing treatment for liver and lung-related ailments before he breathed his last. His funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, August 20.

Directorial Debut with Sudhinam

Nissar stepped into direction with the 1994 film Sudhinam, starring Jayaram and Dileep. The film gave actress Madhavi one of her most memorable roles as an independent woman. For actors like Dileep and Indrans, the movie turned out to be a turning point in their careers.

Champion of New Talent

Throughout his career, Nissar had a keen eye for spotting talent. He gave opportunities to newcomers and mimicry artists, many of whom later became household names in Malayalam cinema. He also worked with actor Vijayaraghavan in films such as British Market and Adukkala Rahasyam Angadipattu.

The Master of Low-Budget Hits

In an industry dominated by big-budget productions and star-studded projects, Nissar carved a unique space for himself. He minimized shooting days, worked with smaller budgets, and smartly leveraged the rising popularity of young actors. His formula resulted in surprise box-office hits, earning him recognition as a director who could deliver impact without extravagance.

Some of his other notable works include Malayaalamaasam Chingam Onninu, Padanayakan, Captain, Auto Brothers, Dupe Dupe Dupe, Bullet, and Colours.

Nissar leaves behind a legacy of films that balanced commercial success with simplicity, and his contribution to Malayalam cinema will be remembered for years to come.