Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi at Ace Pre Release Event: Watch it in Theatres

Versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi, fondly known as Makkal Selvan, is all set to entertain audiences with his upcoming film 'Ace', hitting theatres on May 23. Directed and produced by Arumuga Kumar under the banner of 7Cs Entertainment, the film features Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead opposite Vijay Sethupathi. In Telugu, the film is being released by Shree Padmini Cinemas headed by B Shiva Prasad. As part of the promotions, a grand pre-release event was held in Hyderabad, attended by the cast and crew.

Director-Producer B Shiva Prasad of Shree Padmini Cinemas said: "‘Ace’ already looks like a blockbuster. You can see the excitement on everyone’s faces. The story and characters are truly unique, and Vijay Sethupathi is once again going to captivate audiences. He’s a wonderful person. If everything goes well, I will soon announce another film with him titled ‘Romantic Don.’ Congratulations in advance to the team- ‘Ace’ is set to be a big success on May 23."

Vijay Sethupathi shared: "I’ve known Arumuga Kumar for many years. In fact, he was the one who gave me my first break in cinema. I’m happy to be working with him again. ‘Ace’ has a mix of action, romance, and entertainment. I thank everyone involved in the project. The Telugu dubbing has come out really well, and B Shiva Prasad is truly multi-talented. I wish him all the best. Please watch our film on May 23 and help make it a grand success."

The film’s director & producer Arumuga Kumar said: "‘Ace’ has everything- action, romance, comedy, it’s a complete entertainer. Think of it as a full meal for the audience. Vijay Sethupathi is an all-rounder, and words fall short to describe his talent. I hope everyone will watch our film in theatres on May 23."

Actress Divya Pillai expressed: "I’m truly happy to be part of ‘Ace.’ I thank the director for this opportunity. Working with Vijay Sethupathi has been a pleasure. I hope everyone watches and supports the film on May 23."

Babloo Prithiveeraj stated: "‘Ace’ is a very special film in my career. I’ve been part of several projects recently, and this one stands out. Just like in a deck of cards, the Ace is the highest card, this film lives up to that name. Arumuga Kumar had the entire script crystal clear in his mind. It was a joy to work with Vijay Sethupathi. Though Rukmini and Divya faced some challenges with the language, they did a great job. From start to finish, this film is packed with fun and is a dark comedy that’s sure to entertain."