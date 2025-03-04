Maharani Season 4 Teaser: Rani Bharti is Back, Watch Teaser

A highly acclaimed web series in the Indian OTT space, Maharani, is set to return with its much-awaited fourth season. Starring Huma Qureshi in the lead role, Maharani Season 4 will soon be available for streaming on Sony LIV. To heighten the anticipation, the makers have released the official teaser today.

Watch the teaser:

Maharani chronicles the journey of Rani Bharti (Huma Qureshi), an uneducated homemaker who rises to become a fearless Chief Minister, challenging corruption and power struggles in a ruthless political battleground. Season 4 promises to be the most gripping yet, continuing the saga of political warfare, betrayals, and intense leadership battles.

The newly released teaser reinforces Rani Bharti’s unwavering determination as a leader willing to go to any lengths to protect her people. With a powerful monologue by Huma Qureshi, the teaser is packed with intensity and drama, setting high expectations for the new season.

Prepare to witness the unstoppable reign of Rani Bharti in Maharani Season 4, streaming soon on Sony LIV.