LEO First Review Out!

Thalapathy Vijay's LEO has been trending on social media, especially the hashtag #LEObookings on Twitter. Just two days are left for LEO to grace the screens. Thalapathy's fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of him in the film.

If you are a die-hard fan of Vijay, if you are planning to watch the film, you would want to know the first review.

LEO review

Here's the first review shared by Censor board member Umair Sandhu:

First Review : #Leo is a paisa vasool entertainer and rests on #LokeshKanagaraj’s expert direction, action and #Vijay starry presence. #Vijay with his massy avatar, he impresses one and all. His look is quite dashing, his action top-class. #SanjayDutt acts brilliantly. ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2 pic.twitter.com/kaJP3zSjlx — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) October 15, 2023

LEO is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is produced by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy. Besides Vijay, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan and Priya Anand.

The anticipation around the film is huge. It is left to be seen how the film will perform at the box office.