Laxman Chinna-directed film is slated to be released soon 

Director Laxman Chinna is returning to the silver screen with Naa Manasu Ninnu Chera. He also worked on the film Nachinavadu. Talking about Naa Manasu Ninnu Chera, the film is produced by Aenuganti Film Zone.

The director himself is the main lead. He will be sharing screen space with Kavya Ramesh. The makers of the movie have officially announced that the film will be released in theatres soon.



"Director Laxman Chinna has seamlessly integrated ‘Naa Manasu Ninnu Chera’ into the film’s narrative," the makers say, adding that the song is integral to the emotional soul of the film's story.

The onscreen chemistry of the lead pair will stand out in the song.