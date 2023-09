Stylish Star Allu Arjun's upcoming movie Pushpa 2 is one of the most awaited films of 2024.

Pushpa 2 is directed by Sukumar, who wants to wrap up the entire shoot by January 2024.

According to some reports, the new schedule of Pushpa 2 will begin in Ramoji Film City tomorrow (Sep 26).

Pushpa 2 is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Rashmika will be seen as the female lead in the film.

The pan-India movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 15, 2024.