Laksh Chadalavada’s Birthday Special : A Power-packed Glimpse of 'Dheera' Released

Promising young hero Laksh Chadalavada who is showing his versatility in doing distinctive subjects is coming up with a full-on action thriller ‘Dheera’. Wishing the young hero on his birthday, the makers of the movie released a special and power-packed glimpse.

The clip shows an interesting conversation between a villain and his henchman. When the villain says, “20 mandi vellaru kadara,” for which the henchman replies, “Avathala vadokkade ....War ni kuda warm-up la chesadu…” This gives enough elevation to the protagonist played by Laksh who looked ferocious in the glimpse. Director Vikranth presented laksh in a stylish and mass avatar. It appeals largely to the masses. Kanna PC’s cinematography is impressive, whereas Sai Kartheek’s background score lifts up the mood.

The makers previously released the first look poster of the movie and also a song which both received a tremendous response. Now, the glimpse generates more buzz for the movie.

Neha Pathan and Soniya Bansal are the heroines. Directed by Vikranth Srinivas, Dheera is being made under the prestigious banner of Sri Tirumala Tirupati Venkateswara. It is presented by Chadalavada Brothers.

Laksh Chadalavada, Neha Pathan, Soniya Bansal, Mirchi Kiran, Himaja, Naveen Neni, Bharani Shankar, Samrat, Bobby Bedi, Viva Raghav, Bhushan, Meka Ramakrishna, Sandhyarani and others are playing important roles in this film.

The makers will announce the film’s release date soon.

