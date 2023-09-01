kushi imdb rating

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's Kushi has been receiving glowing reviews from all quarters. Vijay Deverakonda is on cloud nine as his efforts for the film has been paid off. The film was written and directed by Shiva Nirvana.

The makers of the movie are gearing up for Kushi success celebrations.

Kushi rating

Kushi got 5.4 on scale of 10 in IMDb which is a decent rating. However, the evening show of Kushi are picked up thanks to positive word of mouth.

The film is produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. After a long time, Vijay Deverakonda scored a hit with Kushi, he is back with bang. Vijay Deverakonda fans are indeed in celebration mood, they can't stop gushing about the film.

Kushi is heading to become a decent at the box office. It is left to see how much the film will collect at the box office