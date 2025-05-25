Kuberaa Teaser: Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Dive into a Dark, Ambitious Universe

If money makes the world go round, Kuberaa just sent it spinning off its axis. The makers of the highly anticipated Dhanush–Nagarjuna starrer have unveiled the second glimpse of this action-packed drama — and it’s a hypnotic descent into a world where ambition knows no limits, and power comes at a staggering price. Titled ‘Trance of Kuberaa’, the video plunges viewers deeper into the morally grey universe of Kuberaa, offering a sharper look at the film’s pivotal characters and the storm they’re about to unleash.

The film marks the coming together of three National Award-winning heavyweights — Dhanush, visionary director Sekhar Kammula, and music dynamo Devi Sri Prasad (DSP). Together, they’re crafting a film that’s more than just a cinematic experience; it’s a financial fever dream wrapped in conscience, chaos, and unrelenting ambition.

At the heart of this pulse-pounding teaser is DSP’s electrifying track ‘Naadi Naadi Naadi Naade Yee Lokamantha’ — a hypnotic Telugu chorus penned by Nanda Kishore and voiced powerfully together by Dhanush and Hemachandra Vedala, with dynamic vocal layers from S.P. Abhishek, Shenbagaraj, Saisharan, Shridhar Ramesh, and Bharath K Rajesh. It perfectly mirrors the film’s high-stakes, morally ambiguous world.

Nagarjuna stands out in the teaser with a powerful and emotional performance. His character seems full of contrasts — strong but sensitive, guided by values yet mysterious. He appears to be someone who doesn’t fit neatly into the categories of good or bad, making him a compelling and unpredictable central figure in the story.

The teaser also offers striking glimpses of Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh, hinting at their crucial roles in this intricate power play. Each character seems to carry secrets, ambition, and a stake in this dangerous game. Notably, ‘Trance of Kuberaa’ stands out as a unique concept in movie marketing — a stylised, mood-driven glimpse into the film’s world rather than a conventional teaser. Kudos to the production team for taking a bold, creative leap with this immersive video, offering audiences an atmospheric, character-first introduction to the film’s universe.

Kuberaa boasts a powerhouse ensemble cast and promises a cinematic spectacle blending gritty realism with larger-than-life storytelling. With Dhanush delivering unfiltered intensity, Sekhar Kammula helming a story where ambition collides with conscience, and DSP setting a searing musical tone — this pan-Indian thriller is poised to redefine the action-drama genre.

Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, Kuberaa is mounted on an epic scale and will release in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.