South Korean actor, Yoon Bak, through his handwritten letter posted on his social media account, announced that he is getting married to his long-time girlfriend in September. The actor is known for dramas like Forecasting Love and Weather, My Shy Boss, Radio Romance, Beautiful Love Wonderful Life, and many more.

The South Korean actor started his note by greeting the audience and continued his letter by explaining the reason why he wrote this to his fans. The handwritten letter stated that he has decided to spend the rest of his life with his lover. He gave a brief description of his love life which was built on trust, love, understanding, and care. In the end, he conveyed that he is worried for his fans by asking them to take care of their health.

After the actor shared this good news on Instagram, his agency confirmed the announcement by informing that Yoon Bak’s wedding will be held on September 2 and it will be an intimate ceremony which will be held in Seoul.

Yoon Bak has two dramas lined up for release this year. He will be seen in ‘Delightfully Deceitful’ with Chun Woo-hee and ‘Doctor Slump’ with Park Shin-Hye.

