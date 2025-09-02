Kishkindhapuri Release Date Locked as September 12: Bellamkonda and Anupama's Horror Thriller

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is stepping into an unexplored territory with Kishkindhapuri, an occult thriller that blends intense emotion with spine-tingling horror. Directed by Koushik Pegallapati and produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, the film is now set to release on September 12th.

The teaser, which was unveiled recently, offers a chilling glimpse into the eerie world of Kishkindhapuri. The movie presents Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas in an intense, emotionally charged role that marks a stark departure from his previous outings. Anupama Parameswaran stars opposite him.

As anticipation builds, the makers have announced that the theatrical trailer will be unveiled tomorrow (September 3) at 11:07 AM, promising to delve even deeper into the mysteries that Kishkindhapuri holds. The trailer poster looks eerie with the lead pair holding radios in their hands, with a creepy eye in the background.

The film with top-notch technical and production standards promises a rich cinematic experience. The cinematography is by Chinmay Salaskar, while Chaitan Bharadwaj provides haunting music. The film's immersive world is elevated by Manisha A Dutt’s production design, D. Siva Kamesh’s art direction, and Niranjan Devaramane’s editing. G. Kanishka serves as the creative head, with Darahas Palakollu co-writing the screenplay.