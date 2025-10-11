Kishkindhapuri OTT Release: Bellamkonda Sai & Anupama Horror Thriller to Stream on Oct 17

Young stars Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran recently thrilled audiences with their horror outing, Kishkindhapuri, which hit theaters on September 12. The film turned out to be a decent box office grosser, proving once again the Telugu audience’s love for well-crafted horror films.

Now, fans can catch the movie from the comfort of their homes, as Kishkindhapuri is set for its digital premiere on ZEE5. According to an official announcement, “The broadcast of fear ‘Kishkindhapuri’ is live from October 17th ONLY on ZEE5.”

In the film, Bellamkonda Sai and Anupama portray members of a ghost walking tour company, navigating eerie encounters and supernatural thrills. The horror thriller is directed by Koushik Pegallapati and produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner.

With its gripping storyline and strong performances, Kishkindhapuri is shaping up to be a must-watch for horror enthusiasts this season.