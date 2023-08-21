Karna Success Event Celebrated In A Grand Way

Of late, the taste of the audience is changing. Unlike earlier, they are showing keenness in watching small-time movies with good content. Meanwhile, a small-time movie Karna has won the appreciation of the critics and the audience. The team celebrated the success in a grand way. They thanked the audience for giving positive feedback.

The movie Karna was made with a young and talented team. Kaladhar Kokkonda who played the protagonist also directed and produced this massive action entertainer based on true events. The production venture of Sanatana Creations had music by Prashanth BJ, wherein Shravan G Kumar cranked the camera.

Karna featured Mona Thakur playing the heroine, while Asma Syed, Chatrapati Shekar, Dil Ramesh, Mahender, Prasad, Nookaraju, Ajay, Ajas Jaan, and Priya played other crucial roles.