Kannappa Footage, Hard Drive Theft: Vishnu Manchu's Production House Responds

Vishnu Manchu's most awaited Kannappa has been in news for its impressive content and ensemble cast and crew. However, the theft of Kannappa footage came as a huge shocker and set the tongues wagging in the Film Industry. Amidst various speculations doing the rounds, Vishnu Manchu's production house 24 Frames Factory has issued an official statement.

In response to circulating rumors and speculation, the Kannappa producers attempt to bring clarity to the situation.

"A hard drive containing a pivotal action sequence between two lead characters of Kannappa, along with critical VFX work, was stolen during transit. The drive was shipped from Hive Studios, Mumbai, and intended to be delivered to our official production office.

Shockingly, the package was unlawfully intercepted and signed for by an individual named Mr. Raghu, who acted under the instructions of a woman named Charita. Neither of them are employees, representatives, or associates of 24 Frames Factory. Their act constitutes impersonation and theft.

A police complaint was formally filed nearly four weeks ago, and the investigating authorities have been fully briefed on the identity of those behind this. It is no secret who orchestrated this attempt—both we and law enforcement are well aware of the forces at play. The perpetrator’s identity is known, and the motive is clear.

More disturbingly, credible intelligence has recently emerged that these individuals, under guidance from the same source, are planning to leak over 90 minutes of unreleased footage online in a desperate attempt to derail the release of Kannappa. In response, the Executive Producer has formally escalated the matter to Cyber Crime authorities to take swift and firm action.

It is disheartening to see such cheap and calculated tactics being deployed from within the industry itself. This is not mischief—it is sabotage, and it reflects a deeply unfortunate descent into personal vendetta-driven behavior.

At a time when Telugu cinema is earning global recognition, stooping to such levels is not just regressive—it is disgraceful.

We stand united with our team, our cast, and every technician who has worked with unshakable commitment to make Kannappa a cinematic landmark. We will not be shaken by these cowardly attempts. Justice will be pursued with full force—and we trust that the truth, as always, will prevail.

We urge the public and the media not to entertain or circulate any pirated content if it emerges, and to stand by the artists and technicians who have poured years of effort into this magnum opus. Integrity will triumph," reads the statement.