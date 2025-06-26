Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life Faces Rs 25 Lakh Penalty for Violating OTT Release Norms

In spite of the almighty expectations and a wish-fulfillment collaboration between Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, Thug Life has become one of the greatest letdowns of the year.

The much-hyped film, which saw two film legends together for the first time in decades, did not quite register at the box office. Although the film generated massive pre-release hype, the movie failed to retain audiences in cinemas after the first few weeks.

Box Office Figures Disappoint

Thug Life was anticipated to cross big milestones and fare well in markets. But the film didn't even approach the ₹100 crore figure worldwide. Its show in the Hindi belt was particularly weak, with collections said to have not crossing ₹2 crore nett — a clear pointer that the movie didn't find favor with the North Indian crowd.

Early Netflix Release Raises Eyebrows

In a departure from the norms of the industry, Thug Life will now be having its premiere on Netflix within just four weeks of its theatrical run. That is far less time than the typical eight-week gap generally followed, particularly in North India.

This premature OTT release has caused backlash for the producers. Sources indicate that multiplex chains have put a ₹25 lakh fine on the production house for breaching the theatrical window contract. The producers have also reportedly lost their remaining Hindi theatrical revenue to pay off the cinema chains and resolve the problem.

Digital Rights Renegotiated After Poor Run

The move to advance stream the movie looks like a damage control strategy following the poor box office reception of the movie. Sources indicate that the digital rights were originally marketed at a premium price but had to be re-negotiated on a lower price owing to the poor reception of the movie.

Star Cast Couldn't Save the Film

Even with Kamal Haasan in a commanding gangster's role and Silambarasan playing his adopted son, Thug Life failed to find the right note with audiences. With a world-class cast, an acclaimed director, and a huge budget, the movie had all the ingredients going for it on paper — but lacked where it needed it the most: in the storytelling.

Final Word

Thug Life stands as a reminder that even the biggest names in Indian cinema cannot guarantee box office success without compelling content. Today’s audience — from metros to small towns — is clearly prioritizing strong narratives and fresh storytelling over star power alone.