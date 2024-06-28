Kalki Beats RRR: Details Inside

After a few delays, Prabhas' sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD has finally hit theaters. The reviews have been positive, with both critics and fans praising the movie.

The audience is particularly impressed by the film's extraordinary VFX. Many movie buffs have hailed Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's stellar performances. The climax scene is said to be particularly thrilling, according to Twitter users.

Kalki has already begun breaking records. The film beat RRR's collections on opening day. Ram Charan and Jr. NTR's RRR collected $5.50 million, while Kalki 2898 AD collected $5.51 million in North America from premieres and Day 1 collections.

The film is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Films. Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and others star in key roles.