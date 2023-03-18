Kabzaa First Day Collections: Upendra Movie Off to A Decent Start at Box Office

Real Star Updendra's Kabzaa released in theatres across the globe on Friday. The film opened amid huge expectations.

The film stars Shivarajkumar and Sudeep in special appearances while Tollywood actor Murali Sharma plays a key role. Shriya Saran plays the female lead opposite Uppi.

Kabzaa is directed by R chandru and produced by Anand Pandit, a Bollywood producer.

Now, talking about Kabzaa first day collections worldwide and Karnataka at the box office.

Well, the bookings were good from advanced booking and despite mixed reviews, Kabzaa collected an whopping Rs 10 crores on its first day at the box office.

It now remains to be seen if the collections will pick up over the weekend.

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the updates.