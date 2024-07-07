Justin Bieber shares candid moments with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Star-Studded Sangeet

Justin Bieber gave a star-studded concert performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, making the stars groove. The international star visited Mumbai on July 5 to perform and then flew back to Miami. He shared some candid pictures with Anant and Radhika, capturing memorable moments from the event.

The post features candid moments between Justin and the soon-to-be-married couple, along with Shloka Mehta, Anant Ambani, and Anand Piramal chatting with the star. The pictures also include a few shots of the pop star conversing with Anant in a hotel room.

Justin's Instagram post:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will marry on Friday, July 12, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. According to ANI, the wedding will include the principal rituals on Friday and conclude with a lavish banquet on Sunday, July 14. Justin performed in a white vest and loose pants while interacting with the guests on stage.

He charmed the audience by singing some of his hits, including "Baby," "Sorry," "Love Yourself," and many more. He also shared a few videos of his performance, showing him interacting with the guests and handing them the mic.

After the grand pre-wedding in Jamnagar, they held an 'Italian Summer Bash' with celebrities, followed by a series of events. The couple is set to tie the knot on July 12 at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre in the Bandra Kurla Complex. The Shubh Aashirwad ceremony, with a traditional theme, is scheduled for July 13, followed by a grand reception named Mangal Utsav with stars and celebrities in attendance.