Jilebi Movie Review, Rating

Cast: Sree Kamal, Shivani Rajasekhar, Rajendra Prasad, Murli Sharma, Bodupalli Srinu, Sai Kumar Babloo, Ankith Koyya, Viva Sunny, Chammak Chandra etc

Director: Vijaya Bhaskar

Music: Mani Sharma

Cinematography: Satish Muthyala

Editing: MR.Varma

Producers: Gunturu Rama Krishna, Anju Asrani

Banner: Vijaya Bhaskar Kraft, SRK Arts, Anju Asrani Kreations banners.

Release: 18 August 2023

Director Vijaya Bhaskar delivered many successful hits Swayamvaram, Nuvve Kavali, Nuvvu Naku Nachchav, Manmadhudu, and Malliswari more than two decades ago. After a long time, he is back with a movie titled as Jilebi. He introduced his son Sree Kamal to Tollywood with Jilebi. Here's our review of the comedy entertainer:

Story: Jilebi is about four college-going students who stay in a noisy hostel. How their life gets to change due to one girl is what is the premise of this buddy comedy.

Kamal (Sree Kamal) purses his studies in a college. Unforuntaley, He gets into a problem because of GLB (G. Lakshmi Bharathi) aka Jilebi (Shivani Rajasekhar). What makes Kamal to get in touch with Bujji (Sai Kumar Babloo), Bobby (Ankit Koyya), and Washington (Viva Sunny)? Her father MLA Rudra Pratap Rana (Murli Sharma), hostel warden Dhairyam (Rajendra Prasad), Paidithalli (Bodupalli Srinu) and auto driver Nani (Chammak Chandra) are thrown into the mix.

Performances: Sree Kamal performs emotional scenes well. He is excellent in his role but he should work hard on his acting skills. There is so much of competition out there. As usually, Shivani Rajasekhar excels in her role. It is nice to see Rajendra Prasad in the movie even though he got a minimal role. Sai Kumar Babloo, Ankith Koyya, Murali Sharma, Chammak Chandra and Viva Sunny did justice to their roles.

Vijaya Bhaskar leaves a mark by delivering an entertaining first half. He tried a different attempt by placing a girl in a boy's hostel. The film's dialgoues are okay. The second half reveals most of the story.

The black magic element in the second half stands out as a major highlight. It is time to applaud Rajendra Prasad, as he makes you laugh with his comic timing.

The screenplay of the film is okay. They have given their best. The music has been composed by Mani Sharma. Sree Kamal's intro song and the picturization it gets deserve a special mention. The film is produced by SRK Arts, and Anju Asrani Kreations banners. The production values of Jilebi are rich and they haven't compromised.

Verdict: Jilebi is a youthful entertainer. Watch it for the buddy comedy scenes, unique premise and the mood it effectively carries.

Rating:2.5/5