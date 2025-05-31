Jatadhara: Sudheer Babu Pays Tribute to Superstar Krishna on His Birthday

On the occasion of the legendary Superstar Krishna's birthday, the team of #Jatadhara extends its warmest wishes and heartfelt tribute to the iconic actor. Krishna's unparalleled charisma and larger-than-life presence on screen continue to inspire and fuel the creative spark within the team.

The team of #Jatadhara salutes the legend, remembering him as a storm, a screen god, and a force who left an indelible mark on the world of cinema. His legacy continues to be a guiding light for the team as they work on bringing their own stories to life.

"Happy Birthday to the king of charisma!" the team wished, expressing their admiration for the legendary actor's enduring impact on the film industry.

The highly anticipated project, Jatadhara, has finally completed its schedule, marking a significant milestone in the journey of its creators and cast.

Jatadhara is a pan-India Telugu-Hindi supernatural fantasy thriller film starring Sonakshi Sinha, Sudheer Babu, Shilpa Shirodkar, Ravi Prakash, Indira Krishna, Naveen Neni, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Rajeev Kanakala, Jhansi and ensemble cast. Produced by Prerna Arora, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal. Co Producers Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, Creative Producer Divya Vijay and Supervising Producer Bhavini Goswami.

With its schedule now complete, the post-production phase is set to begin, promising an exciting journey ahead for the fans and followers of this project.