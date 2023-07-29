Jagannada Pictures Unveils First Look And Motion Poster Of Yamudu

'Yamudu' is the title of a high-stakes thriller written, directed and produced by Jagadeesh Amanchi. Jagannada Pictures today unveiled its intriguing motion poster.

'Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah' is the film's caption. The popular Sanskrit phrase is held in high esteem by crores of Indians. It is quite interesting that 'Yamudu' has chosen the tagline. Jagadeesh Amanchi has created enough curiosity around the subject of his movie through the motion poster.

The thriller, which will go on the floors in August, will convey a strong message.

Bhavani Rakesh and Vishnu are doing the music and cinematography, respectively.