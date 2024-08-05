Jackie Shroff Launches spine-chilling teaser of Dhruva Vaayu’s Kalinga

Dhruva Vaayu, known for the hit Kerosine, is back with a new concept-based film. Not only is he starring in the lead role, but he is also directing the project. Produced by Deepthi Kondaveeti and Pruthivi Yadav of Big Hit Productions, the film’s title and first look have been revealed recently. Freshly, the film’s teaser was unveiled. Bollywood star Jackie Shroff launched the teaser.

The teaser opens with a compelling and enigmatic scene of a girl cutting and eating her ear effectively setting the stage for the suspenseful and thrilling narrative that is about to unfold. A hidden treasure, concealed by a king in a mysterious forest, serves as the central enigma.

The atmosphere shifts slightly with the introduction of the protagonist, whose charming romance with a girl who equally adores him offers a momentary reprieve. However, the teaser concludes on a terrifying note, leaving viewers with a lingering sense of dread and anticipation for the unsettling events to come.

As the teaser reveals, Kalinga is a gripping, spine-chilling fantasy thriller that promises to deliver a uniquely terrifying experience for the audience.

Dhruva Vaayu shines in the lead role, delivering a wonderful performance that underscores his exceptional talent. Beyond his acting prowess, he has demonstrated remarkable skills as both a writer and director, contributing significantly to the film’s creative vision.

Pragya Nayan is the leading lady in the movie and also stars Adukalam Naren in a crucial role. The cinematography by Akshay Ram Podishetti stands out for its exceptional quality, while the music, composed by Vishnu Sekhara and Anantha Narayanan AG, beautifully complements the visual aesthetics. The film’s editing is expertly handled by Naresh Venuvanka, ensuring a polished and cohesive final product.

Overall, the teaser has set high expectations for the movie planned for a Pan India release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

Cast: Dhruva Vaayu, Pragya Nayan, Adukalam Naren, Muralidhar Goud, Lakshman Meesala, Thanikella Bharani, Shiju AR, Sammeta Gandhi, Balgam Sudhakar, Sanjay Krishna, Harishchandra etc