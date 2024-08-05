Trinamool MLA skips ED summons, attends Assembly session instead

Kolkata, August 5 (IANS) Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha on Monday skipped the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the school jobs case in West Bengal.

Instead, he preferred to attend the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Assembly.

While coming out of the Assembly premises, he said the Central agency sought some documents from him, which he sent to the ED’s office in Salt Lake.

On Sunday, the ED issued Saha a summons directing him to be present at its office for interrogation in connection with the irregularities in teachers’ recruitment in the state-run secondary and higher secondary schools.

Last year, Saha was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the school jobs case before being granted bail earlier this year.

However, the ED, which is conducting a parallel probe into the money-laundering angle of the school jobs case, now intends to interrogate him over his assets.

Saha made headlines in April last year when during a raid by the CBI at his residence in Murshidabad district, he threw his two mobile phones into a pond adjacent to his house.

After a lot of effort, the CBI officials were able to recover the two phones from the pond and retrieve the data.

During the search operations, the CBI claimed to have recovered documents, both paper and digital, about his alleged involvement in the recruitment of at least 3,200 candidates as teaching and non-teaching staff in the state-run schools.

