The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case OTT Review: Must Watch

What’s it about?

The Hunt - Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case (Season 1) is a gripping crime drama that tracks the CBI’s 90-day investigation into the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Set in the immediate aftermath of the suicide bombing at Sriperumbudur in May 1991, the series follows a team of elite officers as they chase leads, interrogate suspects, and close in on the masterminds behind one of India’s most defining political tragedies.

Review

The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case revisits the intense 90-day investigation that followed Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, capturing its urgency with honesty and restraint. With no big stars or gimmicks, it stands out as a gripping, realistic thriller grounded in true events.

Without relying on sensationalism or high-octane stunts, The Hunt manages to keep you hooked from the first frame. Inspired by Anirudhya Mitra’s book Ninety Days, the series blends investigative precision with emotional undercurrents, bringing to life a real case that changed the course of Indian politics and law enforcement.

At the heart of the show is IGP D R Karthikeyan, played by a stoic yet compelling Amit Sial. His quiet authority and belief that “The difficult is possible. The impossible will take a little longer,” becomes the emotional backbone of the series. His team—a mix of interrogation experts, tech minds, and field agents—feels real, grounded, and deeply committed to their mission.

Director and co-writer Nagesh Kukunoor, along with Rohit Banawalikar and Sriram Rajan, crafts a series that plays out more like a true procedural than a typical thriller. There's a clear focus on authenticity. The story doesn't try to dramatize the horror of the assassination; instead, it shows how a methodical investigation unfolds—one lead at a time, one clue at a time.

The show’s strength lies in the small moments. A feared LTTE militant watches a Rajinikanth film. A fugitive paints her nails while holding a rifle. Officers debate biryani vs idli at a roadside dhaba before a critical lead. These personal touches make the characters feel human, even as they navigate intense pressure and moral dilemmas.

Shafeeq Mustafa is excellent as Sivarasan, the cold, calculating LTTE operative who manages to stay a step ahead until the very end. Gouri Padmakumar, as Subha, is equally striking—both fierce and composed in her silence. The supporting cast, including Sahil Vaid, Danish Iqbal, and Bagavathi Perumal, shine in their roles as CBI officers, each adding texture to the team dynamic.

Visually, the show captures the mood and geography of early-90s Tamil Nadu with gritty realism. Sangram Giri’s cinematography and Tapas Relia’s background score create a tense, atmospheric world that suits the slow-burn pace of the narrative.

While the series is largely tight, the sixth episode does slow down, with a flood of LTTE names and locations becoming hard to track. A bit more context on the political backdrop—especially the Indian Peace Keeping Force’s role in Sri Lanka—might have helped viewers less familiar with history.

Still, The Hunt excels in showing how tireless teamwork, smart strategy, and quiet courage can bring justice—even when it seems out of reach. The final episodes, especially the last 36 hours of the manhunt, are packed with tension, frustration, and quiet heroism, culminating in a satisfying, albeit sobering, climax.

Verdict:

The Hunt is not just a retelling of a high-profile case; it’s a reflection on justice, duty, and the human cost of conflict. With restrained performances, sharp writing, and detailed world-building, this is a slow-burning thriller that rewards patience. Definitely worth a binge.