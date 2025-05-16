Hrithik Roshan's Surprise Birthday Gift to NTR - War 2 Glimpse

Come May 20, it’s going to be a treat for all NTR fans. Tarak's fans are in for a stunning glimpse from War 2, and none other than Hrithik Roshan took to X to break the news.

Hrithik Roshan wrote: "Hey @tarak9999, think you know what to expect on the 20th of May this year? Trust me, you have NO idea what’s in store. Ready?"

As soon as Hrithik tweeted, NTR fans erupted in joy and kickstarted the celebrations. They had been eagerly anticipating a surprise from the War 2 team — and with Hrithik's official confirmation, the sky is the limit for Tarak's fans.

Fans are also expecting treat from director Prashant Neel from Dragon. Meanwhile, it needs to be seen whether such treat from Devara 2 is also in store or not.