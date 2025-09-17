The Housemaid Movie: Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Release Date Details

The hit psychological thriller The Housemaid by Freida McFadden is making its way to the big screen with a star-packed cast and a gripping storyline that promises edge-of-the-seat suspense.

Directed by Paul Feig, the film is slated for release this December. Leading the cast is Sydney Sweeney as Millie Calloway, an ex-convict who takes up a job as a live-in maid for the wealthy Winchester family. Amanda Seyfried steps into the role of Nina Winchester, while Brandon Sklenar plays her husband, Andrew Winchester.

The first trailer, unveiled on September 16, has already stirred excitement among fans of McFadden’s 2022 novel, which became a New York Times bestseller and a viral sensation on social media. The teaser offers chilling glimpses—Seyfried screaming, a police arrest, and an eerie backdrop set to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please.”

What Is The Housemaid About?

Set in a wealthy Long Island household, the story follows Millie Calloway as she begins work for Nina and Andrew Winchester, assisting with household chores and their daughter, Cecelia. Despite the family’s luxurious lifestyle, Millie is relegated to a bleak attic room and soon senses disturbing secrets lurking within the household. Determined to keep her job, Millie’s decision drags her into a dangerous web of deceit and manipulation.

The Cast

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The White Lotus) as Millie Calloway

Amanda Seyfried (Emmy Award winner) as Nina Winchester

Brandon Sklenar (1923, It Ends With Us) as Andrew Winchester

Michele Morrone (365 Days) as Enzo

Indiana Elle as Cecelia Winchester

Elizabeth Perkins as Evelyn Winchester

With its chilling premise and powerhouse performances, The Housemaid is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated thrillers of the year.