Here's a List of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants, Net Worth

A highly anticipated stunt-based reality competition show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 (KKK 14) is gearing up for an adventurous new season. The show is known for its thrilling challenges and breathtaking locales. The filming will soon begin in a stunning European destination.

The list of 12 contestants is already out and these contestants will take part in this show which is filled with adrenaline-pumping stunts and nerve-wracking obstacles. The diverse group is composed of familiar faces from various entertainment backgrounds.

Audience of KKK 14 is eager to know more about their backgrounds, personal lives, net worth, and potential for conquering the show's gruelling challenges.

As per various media portals, here’s the list of contestants and their net worth:

Sumona Chakravarti --Rs 91 crores Krishna Shroff --41 crores Asim Riaz --Rs 40 crores Gashmeer Mahajani --Rs 30 to 35 crores Shilpa Shinde -- above Rs 15 crore Shalin Bhanot --Rs 13 to 16 crores Karan Veer Mehra --Rs 11 crores Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia --Rs 8 to 10 crores Aditi Sharma --Rs 7 crores Abhishek Kumar – nearly Rs 5 crores Niyati Fatnani – details not found Kedar Aashish Mehrotra – details not found

Sumona Chakravarti, who tops the list with a whopping Rs 91 crore net worth, is a popular face on general entertainment channels (GEC). She is known for her comic timing in shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show.