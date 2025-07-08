Hari Hara Veera Mallu is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu and Shiva

Contrary to the reports that Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu is based on a celebrated folk hero, here’s an inside scoop! We have reliably learnt that the period drama is a fictional story that focuses on a revered personality who protects Sanatana Dharma.

After Jyothi Krisna took over the directorial reins, the story of Hari Hara Veera Mallu reportedly underwent a makeover and was completely transformed. The director gave a new spin to the story while retaining its spirit and essence.

According to sources, just like how Ayyappa Swamy is described as the son of Shiva and Mohini — representing a bridge between Shaivism and Vaishnavism — Hari Hara Veera Mallu too is an incarnation of Lord Shiva and Vishnu.

“The title Hari (Vishnu) Hara (Shiva) itself conveys the essence of the film. To further strengthen their narrative, the filmmakers used elements like Eagle, a representation of Garuda, the mythical bird and vahana of Lord Vishnu. Additionally, the protagonist holds a Damarukam in his hands signifying Lord Shiva. The protagonist in the film appears as a manifestation of Lord Shiva and Vishnu to protect and fight for Dharma,” informs a source.

AM Rathnam bankrolled Hari Hara Veera Mallu with a lot of grandeur. The budget of the film has shot up significantly. But the producer who is known for his making larger-than-life- films lavishly have turned them into blockbusters in the past. For Hari Hara Veera Mallu too, Rathnam did not commit himself to sell the rights (except overseas and Hindi) but made the film lavishly.

After the trailer became an instant blockbuster, the producer is now selling the rights for a solid price. Many distributors have already approached the producer and are ready to shell out a whopping sum to bag the rights. The makers were always confident that if the film comes out grandly, they can attract the best price. Hence, they made Hari Hara Veera Mallu lavishly, and elevated the range and film’s span.

Starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan in a never before seen avatar as the fierce and fearless Veera Mallu. The film narrates the journey of a rebellious outlaw who dares to defy the might of the Mughal

The film is by Director A.M. Jyothi Krishna who is spearheading this magnum opus with lots of hard work while Krish Jagarlamudi continues to contribute as one of the visionary forces behind the project. The post production work is progressing at a rapid pace with every frame undergoing meticulous attention to deliver best cinematic experience.

Music by M.M. Keeravani has already set the tone with four impactful songs all of which have received resounding love from fans.

The film also features ensemble cast Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal and many more adding madness to the narrative. With stunning visuals by Gnana Shekar V.S. and Manoj Paramahamsa and editing by K.L. Praveen, film is being shaped into a visual epic.

Presented by A.M. Rathnam and produced by A. Dayakar Rao under Mega Surya Production. The film is gearing up to hit the screens on July 24th.